Tori Spelling Slammed For Poorly Photoshopping Pic Intended To Promote Body Acceptance

Tori Spelling proudly posted a photo of her body ‘transformation,’ only to be hit with harsh accusations that she photoshopped the bathing suit snap! Check it out and see what the critics had to say…

Tori Spelling, 45, is the latest star under fire for apparently photoshopping an Instagram pic. The reality star was proud to show off her “transformation” in a one-piece bathing suit, when she was accused of altering her body (after five babies) by angry fans on June 19! Many claimed Tori edited body parts such as her arms, legs, waist and chest in the photo. Check out the photo below and let us know what YOU think in the comments!

“What’s with the lines under your arms. Doesn’t look like your body or face,” one fan wrote under the photo. “Did one of your kids photoshop this picture????” another asked. Meanwhile, one angry fan went off, writing, “umm photoshopping the f–k out of yourself is definitely looking for the approval of others. Why not show the real body?” Other comments included photoshop accusations and other harsh words. Nonetheless, there were fans who came to Tori’s defense, telling haters to “be more kind.”

“After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing,” Tori captioned the photo. “Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally! Part of this transformation in progress is my husband @imdeanmcdermott makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this,” she continued, ending her caption with the hashtags “happy fathers day” and “body love”.

Fans will get to see Tori’s “transformation” when she hits the small screen for the sixth and final installment of the popular Sharkando film series. Her husband, Dean McDermott, 51, will also make a cameo, according to SyFy. The two are parents to Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 15 months.

Tori and Dean were in the news after a domestic incident allegedly occurred at their Woodland Hills home back in March. However, they appeared to be doing just fine when they were spotted kissing in Malibu while filming Sharknado.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time will air on SyFy on Sunday, August 19, at 8 PM ET.