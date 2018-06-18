MTV Movie & TV Awards: Tiffany Haddish Mocks The Kardashians, Flirts With Nick Jonas & More

The MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off with a bang thanks to host Tiffany Haddish, who had the crowd cracking up in her opening segment with references to Michael B. Jordan, The Kardashians, Nick Jonas & more!

No surprise here: Tiffany Haddish KILLED it with her opening segment of the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18. The comedic genius kicked off the show by rapping a funny PG version of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” then showed major love for audience member and nominee, Michael B. Jordan. She joked that just a simple stare from the actor could get someone pregnant — and proved it by instantaneously having a baby bump pop up under her dress when he looked her way! LOL! The crowd cracked up over Tiffany’s hilarious flirtation and the result.

Later in her opening, Tiffany also poked fun at the Kardashians, which was quite a ballsy move since Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were right in the audience! “That family is basically the Star Wars franchise,” she joked. “They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up, and they’re ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she loves black men!” Luckily, Kim and Kris know how to take a joke, and they were seen cracking up after the quip. Performer Nick Jonas got some love from Tiffany, too, when she said, “Nick Jonas is going to tear it up with Mustard, which is also how I want him to tear it up with me!”

Along with hosting the show, Tiffany is also up for the Best Comedic Performance award and Scene Stealer award for her role in Girls Trip. Her fellow nominees in the first category are Jack Black, Dan Levy, Kate McKinnon and Amy Schumer, while she’s up against Dacre Montgomery, Madelaine Petsch, Taika Waititi and Letitia Wright in the latter. Some tough competition for sure!

NO ONE IS SAFE FROM @TiffanyHaddish 😂❤️👏 | Tune in to #MTVAwards right now on @MTV pic.twitter.com/2ukzReW4OV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Michael was at the show as a presenter, and is nominated for Best Villain for his role in Black Panther. The movie is the most-nominated film of the night, with nods in the following categories, as well: Best Movie, Best Performance in a Movie (Chadwick Boseman), Best Hero (Chadwick Boseman), Scene Stealer (Letitia Wright), Best On-Screen Team & Best Fight. Not too shabby!