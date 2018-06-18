‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Javi Buys An Engagement Ring For Briana — Does He Propose?

OMG! After just a few weeks of dating, Javi and Briana got matching tattoos during the June 18 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ — and then he bought an engagement ring!

Are Javi and Briana getting married? Well, it certainly appeared that way during the June 18 episode of Teen Mom 2, when they both got matching tattoos and then Javi bought an engagement ring for her. Briana didn’t see the ring yet, but he told his sister that he was planning on proposing to her before getting deployed again. She, fortunately, told him he was moving way too quick in his relationship with Briana, but he begged to differ.

Earlier in the episode, we saw Javi freaking out a bit because he feared Briana would grow tired of him and move on with someone else while he was deployed overseas. She promised him he had nothing to worry about, but we can only imagine he bought the ring because he was worrying. To be honest, we already knew Javi bought a ring for Briana — as it was revealed in a trailer just a few weeks ago — but our jaws still dropped upon seeing the ring in tonight’s episode. We didn’t see Briana react to the ring yet, but in the preview, she said, “I don’t know” when contemplating whether she’d say yes if he got down on one knee and proposed.

Meanwhile, Leah told producers that she and Jeremy hooked up once in the last few months and since then, he’s been asking to have sex with her again and again. When asked if she’d ever get back together with him, she told her friend that she’s not sure because she’s a completely different person now than she was when he first proposed to her. However, when she and Jeremy had a scene together, they kept giggling and flirting with each other. Let’s be honest — they’re not fooling anyone when it comes to trying to hide their love for each other.

Later, Chelsea and Cole confronted Adam‘s parents for the first time since court. They felt “blindsided” by the court case and eventual ruling, and didn’t like how Chelsea and Cole had been believing “lies” about Adam. When Cole brought up the fact that Adam failed a drug test and had a bunch of arrest records, etc., his parents said they were all “lies”. Adam’s parents even vented their frustrations with Aubree in private, which only angered Chelsea and Cole even more.

Finally, Jenelle and David went head-to-head with the people that built their modular home, as the house itself started sinking into mud. The people that built the home tried saying they did everything right, while David said they didn’t and even threatened them by saying Jenelle would blast them to her “12 million followers” on social media if they didn’t come back with their checkbook and fix the issue.