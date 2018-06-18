‘Stranger Things’ Cast Give A Shout Out To Winona After Winning Best Show At MTV Movie Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards turned into the Upside Down for a second, as the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ – save for the injured Millie Bobby Brown – reunited onstage to accept the award for Best Show!

With Stranger Things up for a half-dozen of golden popcorns, it’s not like the cast from the hit Netflix show was going to miss out on the 2018 MTV Movie Awards. Sadie Sink, 16, Finn Wolfhard, 15, and Noah Schnapp, 13, and Gaten Matarazzo, 15, (but sadly, no Millie Bobby Brown, 14) were at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the June 18 broadcast of the awards show. It’s a good thing, because they won the golden popcorn for Best Show! “We gotta thank the fans,” Gaten said, before giving a huge shoutout to Winona Ryder, 46. Unfortunately, she wasn’t there, because she’s known for making epic faces during awards shows.

Sadly, Millie – who won Best Actor In A Show at the 2017 awards show — had to watch this from home because the young actress split her kneecap ahead of the show. “So, from the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up, and that means I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend,” she said via an Instagram video. Even after suffering a horrible physical injury, she still maintained a positive attitude, joking that this was “another milestone in my life.”

While Millie Bobby Brown was able to laugh off her busted knee, she couldn’t really smile at all the hate she was experiencing on Twitter. The teenage star abandoned the social media platform after trolls spewed lies and memes that painted MBB as a racist and a homophobe (which began in 2017, according to Vox.) The outlandish nature of the meme – painting a “sweet, tiny human angel as a vile bigot – has no one thinking that Millie Bobby Brown is actually a racist homophobe, but the harassment was too much to take.

So, she left it all behind on June 13, deleting her Twitter. However, she does have a second verified Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, but it hasn’t seen any activity since December 2017. At of time of publication, the last thing the account tweeted was a message of positivity: “repeat after me: I can do this.”