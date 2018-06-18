Saint West Rocks Super Cute Man Bun In Pic As Kim Kardashian Calls Him Her ‘Favorite Boy’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on June 18 to express her love and post an incredibly cute photo of Saint West taking a dip in a pool and sporting a man bun! Check out the sweet post here!

Aw! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s sweet son, Saint West, 2, showed off an adorable man bun while having fun in a pool on June 18 and we absolutely love it! Kim posted the photo of Saint on her Instagram page along with the caption, “My favorite boy”, proving that she’s super proud of her too-cute-for-words tot. This is the first time we’ve seen Saint sport the new hairstyle in public and it totally works for his little face!

In addition to the amazing new pic, Kim has often posted various pics of Saint along with her other children, North West, 5, and five-month-old Chicago West. Whether the snapshots include funny filters or just a loving pose between a mother and her child, they’re always memorable. It’s always great to see Kim and Kanye’s kids growing up before our very eyes and we love every second of witnessing their amazing moments!

Before Kim posted her eye-catching photo of Saint and his man bun, her family made headlines when they were seen out and about for North’s recent 5th birthday. Despite their regular happy times, North seemed quite upset in one photo that showed her being carried by dad Kanye while she appeared to cry and have a tantrum. We guess kids will be kids so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see North’s dramatic moment and Kanye seemed to handle the situation well as he brought her into the location of her party.

We hope to see more pics of Kim and Kanye’s adorable kids soon! With a family as tight-knit as theirs we’re sure they’ll continue to spend many photo-worthy moments together in the future!