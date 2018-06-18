Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, Holds Hands With Surfer BF, 26, In 1st Public Photos — Cute Pics

Sorry world, stunning Sailor Brinkley Cook is officially off the market. We’ve got the first pics of the model with her new surfer boyfriend Balaram Stack.

Sailor Brinkley Cook‘s most famous modeling layout was in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, so it’s only fitting that her new boyfriend is a beach bum himself. The blonde stunner was spotted holding hands with pro surfer Balaram Stack, 26, strolling on the streets of NYC on June 16 while heading out to a romantic dinner. This is the first time the new couple has been spotted together in public and looked totally into each other. They haven’t even made each other Instagram official yet despite being heavy social media users. Yet the fact that they were more than happy to put on PDA while out in public shows how much the cute pair adores each other. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

While being in the middle of a hot New York City night, both Sailor and Balaram looked totally beach ready. The 19-year-old went braless in a tight white summery tank top with a plunging backside. She paired her casual All-American girl look with blue jeans and white tennies while wearing her blonde tresses in a messy high pony-tail. Her Volcom sponsored surfer beau looked beach ready in a pair of black and white slide sandals, black board shorts and white tee. Wherever they were dining, it couldn’t have had that formal of a dress code!

Sailor’s legendary super model mom Christie Brinkley definitely approves of her look-alike daughter‘s boyfriend, as he’s appeared on her IG several times. The fact that Balaram spends his career in the water is something that stunning 64-year-old must love as she’s a huge supporter of environmental protection for our oceans. On June 13 in honor of world oceans month she posted a series of IG pics of herself and Sailor frolicking underwater, going on scuba trips and all of the marine species they’ve encountered. She asked followers to support The Protection of Marine National Monuments and Ocean Protection, “to help ensure their future so generations to come will also be able to marvel at all the beauty and wonder of the undersea world and reap the rewards of a healthy environment!” Balaram just celebrated National Surf Day on his IG by thanking Mother Nature for the beautiful oceans he surfs in. No wonder Christie adores her daughter’s choice of a boyfriend.