MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: ‘Riverdale’ & More
Who’s going home with some golden popcorn? The MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated some of the biggest stars, so find out which of your faves won big!
Only at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV awards would you see Black Panther battle Wonder Woman and Girls Trip, while the kids from Stranger Things squared off against the teens from Riverdale. Not to mention, there’s RuPaul’s Drag Race getting fierce in a battle with the Kardashians and the Real Housewives. Throw in Tiffany Haddish as a host and this is indeed, film and television’s biggest night. It’s the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, celebrating the best and brightest of both the silver and streaming screens.
This is the only show where the category “Best Kiss” is one of the highlights of the night, and between Love, Simon, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Stranger Things and Ready Player One, there are plenty of top-grade smooches to pick from. What about “Best Villain?” Will Michael B. Jordan get another notch when he takes down Adam Driver, Josh Brolin, Aubrey Plaza, and Bill Skarsgard? It’s going to be exciting so tune in to this post throughout the nice to see who wins!
SCENE STEALER
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)– Riverdale – Winner!
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)– Stranger Things – Winner!
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
BEST HERO
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther – Winner!
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST KISS
Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon)and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) — Winner!
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown(Eleven)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Tiffany Haddish — Girls Trip – Winner!
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
BEST REALITY SERIES
Keeping Up With the Kardashians — Winner!
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
BEST VILLAIN
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther — Winner!
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST FIGHT
Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers – Winner!
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave(Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke(M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher(Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) — Winner!
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas(Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things — Winner!
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones