Nick Jonas, Chadwick Boseman & More Hunks Rock The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

So much eye candy! All of your favorite incredibly handsome stars hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18, and boy did they look good! See their looks here!

No awards show is complete without a fashion moment, and for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, Hollywood’s leading men came to slay! Nick Jonas, 25, set the tone for the evening in a leather jacket, paired with a black and white shirt and black boots. The only thing missing is his new love Priyanka Chopra, 35! Following suit, Michael B. Jordan, 31, looked just as dapper in a black bomber and boots. However, he took his look to a whole new level with fitted floral pants. But, that’s no surprise as the Black Panther always kills it.

And, speaking of Black Panther, Michael’s co-star Chadwick Boseman, 40, was also present. The actor, who recently had a major moment at this year’s Met Gala, looked too cool in an Off-White hand-painted denim on denim ensemble that was inspired by Impressionism. What a statement! However, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp stole the show with his maroon velvet suite jacket. How is he already an icon at 13-years-old.

Nevertheless, Noah wasn’t the only celebrity who opted for a more formal look. The guys from Jersey Shore switched things up from their regular gym, tan, laundry routine by rocking dress pants and shades! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and DJ Pauly D all rocked suits, while Vinny Gaudagnino kept it chill in a white polo with fitted slacks.

But, that’s not all. G-Eazy had the most impressive look of all because his gorgeous girlfriend Halsey was in his arms!