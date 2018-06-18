MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Best Moments — See The Highlights

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards was epic and filled with major moments. From the incredible opening, the well deserved winners to one heartfelt tribute, we can’t possibly choose just one! See them all in the gallery below!

For her first time, Tiffany Haddish, 38, did a fantastic job hosting the MTV Music & TV Awards on June 18. She kicked the show off with a hilarious parody of Black Panther followed by an epic reenactment of Cardi B’s SNL performance of “Bodak Yellow.” And, just like Cardi, Tiffany also revealed a pregnancy. Well, sort of. The Girls Trip actress told Michael B. Jordan he could get any woman pregnant with just a look, and poof, she had a baby bump! However, it was just a joke, but the crowd loved it! And, did we mention Tiffany accepted her award for Best Comedic Performance in a white robe! She’s a legend.

Speaking of legends, Noah Schnapp, 13, is another star who had a big night. During his acceptance speech for Most Frightened Performance, Noah made a special shoutout to Zendaya. “Zendaya’s here,” Noah said. The shoutout, of course, came after he told reporters on the red carpet, “She’s so pretty. I love her.” Unfortunately, he didn’t get to meet her at the show, but she did tweet him afterwards. “This is so adorable,” Zendaya said. How cute!

After winning the award for Best Hero, Chadwick Boseman, 40, gave us one more reason to love him when he gave his award to real-life hero James Shaw Jr., a man who risked his life by disarming a gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. “Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Chadwick said after accepting the award. “So I just want to acknowledge somebody who’s here today– James Shaw Jr. If you don’t know James Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennesse, at a Waffle House to save lives,” Chadwick continued. “So, this is gonna live at your house,” Chadwick said, handing James the award. I mean, can you think of anything better than this?!

And, if there’s a Best Hero, there has to be a Best Villain. So, that of course went to Michael B. Jordan for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. However, what he had to say when he took the stage is what really grabbed our attention. “I thought for sure Rosanne [Barr] had that in the bag,” Michael said in reference to Roseanne’s recent controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett. Eek!

On a lighter note, Master of None star Lena Waithe stole our hears after being honored with the 2018 Trailblazer Award. “I’m extremely grateful,” Lena said before the crowd went bananas! So well deserved, right?