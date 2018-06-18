Michael B. Jordan Epically Disses Roseanne At MTV Movie Awards: She’s The Biggest Villain

Yikes! Michael B. Jordan totally slammed Roseanne Barr while accepting his MTV Movie Award for Best Villain — and the audience loved his diss! Watch him serve up major shade and prepare to cringe!

Michael B. Jordan, 31, took the stage at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18 and used part of his moment in the spotlight to trash Roseanne Barr, 65, for her racist tweets. After the actor won the award for Best Villain, for his Black Panther performance, Michael proclaimed that it’s actually Roseanne who’s the real villain — ouch! “Wow, wow. Thank y’all. I am shocked that I won this award for the best villain. I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag,” he quipped. But of course Michael also got serious after causing the audience to burst out laughing.

“But in all seriousness, I want to thank all the fans who came out and supported this movie,” he said. “It took a lot to get into this character so I’m just glad you guys enjoyed the role as much as I did playing Erik Killmonger.” Michael didn’t leave the stage before getting in one more joke though. “Oh and wait, one more thing, Chadwick Boseman personally asked me to ask ya’ll to stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda forever’ out on the streets,” he laughed. “Ya’ll taking the forever thing a little too seriously.” The camera immediately cut to Chadwick himself who was cracking up in the audience!

While Michael’s speech was great all around, it’s definitely his savage Roseanne diss that caught viewers’ attention. “HE DRAGGED ROSEANNE BY THE ROOTS,” one fan commented on twitter. Another wrote, “Roseanne is a piece of shit. get over it.” Roseanne’s controversial comments lead to ABC canceling its top-rated Roseanne revival last month just hours after Roseanne herself, also head writer and executive producer on the series, seemingly compared black former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

In her since-deleted tweet, which she posted on May 29, Roseanne wrote, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” She ended up apologizing before her show was canceled. She tweeted, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” The damage had already been done though and ABC cancelled her show that same day.

At the time, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who is African-American, said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”