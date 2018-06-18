Former First Lady Laura Bush Calls Trump’s Child Separation Policy ‘Cruel & Immoral’ & Voters Agree
Laura Bush has a message for Trump: stop separating kids from their parents! And politicians? Do something about it! Voters couldn’t agree with her more, and responded to her touching op-ed on Twitter.
Laura Bush was elegant and respectful and said this is wrong and could be done in a day. 45th can call the border and say STOP Taking the children away. It was your policy they put in place.
— Denise Lewis (@DeniseL17647646) June 18, 2018
Even Laura Bush hates you. And she likes everybody.
— aedaw9i (@aedaw9i) June 18, 2018
“Laura Bush isn’t scared of being attacked by Donald Trump; she cares more about the well-being of children. GOP Congressional members, follow her lead,” a voter tweeted, with Sara Spector, a criminal defense attorney in Bush’s home state of Texas, sharing this touching anecdote: “When I was the Attorney for child protection services Laura Bush the first lady of Texas at the time came personally tosupply the rainbow room with supplies for kids in foster care. She asked no media be present. #KeepingFamiliesTogether”.