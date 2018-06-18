Former First Lady Laura Bush Calls Trump’s Child Separation Policy ‘Cruel & Immoral’ & Voters Agree

Laura Bush has a message for Trump: stop separating kids from their parents! And politicians? Do something about it! Voters couldn’t agree with her more, and responded to her touching op-ed on Twitter.

“I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel . It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” Bush wrote. “Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.

“People on all sides agree that our immigration system isn’t working, but the injustice of zero tolerance is not the answer,” she continued. “I moved away from Washington almost a decade ago, but I know there are good people at all levels of government who can do better to fix this…In 2018, can we not as a nation find a kinder, more compassionate and more moral answer to this current crisis?”

Voters have wholeheartedly agreed with Bush’s op-ed, and pointed out that if a person who’s generally quiet about politics is speaking out, then something is clearly going wrong. “Congrats, @ realDonaldTrump: your administration’s policies have become so vile that even Laura Bush is going after you. Number of times she’s gone after a sitting president’s policies? 0. And there was a Democrat between you and her husband for 8 years,” one voter tweeted.

Laura Bush was elegant and respectful and said this is wrong and could be done in a day. 45th can call the border and say STOP Taking the children away. It was your policy they put in place. — Denise Lewis (@DeniseL17647646) June 18, 2018

Even Laura Bush hates you. And she likes everybody. — aedaw9i (@aedaw9i) June 18, 2018

“Laura Bush isn’t scared of being attacked by Donald Trump; she cares more about the well-being of children. GOP Congressional members, follow her lead,” a voter tweeted, with Sara Spector, a criminal defense attorney in Bush’s home state of Texas, sharing this touching anecdote: “When I was the Attorney for child protection services Laura Bush the first lady of Texas at the time came personally tosupply the rainbow room with supplies for kids in foster care. She asked no media be present. #KeepingFamiliesTogether”.