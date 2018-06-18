Jon Gosselin Reunites With Daughter Hannah, 14, For Father’s Day: What About The Other 7 Kids?

Jon Gosselin may not have spent Father’s Day with all 8 of his kids, but at least he got to enjoy his special day with his daughter Hannah! The 2 had dinner together, and she even posted a sweet tribute to him!

Jon Gosselin, 41, certainly seemed to have a happy Father’s Day on June 17, as he got to spend it with at least one of his eight children! Jon spent Father’s Day weekend with his daughter Hannah, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 43. Taking to Instagram on the special day, the Jon & Kate Plus Eight star shared a photo of himself and Hannah along with his girlfriend Colleen after dining together at Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the pic, Jon has the biggest smile on his face!

“Happy Birthday Colleen!!!” he captioned the post. “Great dinner last night with Colleen, Hannah, Nonna and Dude!!!!” That same day, Hannah paid tribute to her dad with a sweet photo collage on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. But while the various photos of her and her dad were super cute, it was her thoughtful message that really made her post extra special. “Happy Fathers Day Dad I love you so much,” the teen wrote. “Your the best dad anyone could ever ask for I love our late night ice cream runs together your the best.” Aw!

Jon and Kate finalized their divorce back in 2009 after a 10-year-old marriage. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career as well as battling his ex for custody of their sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara. But while Jon hardly sees his other children, he and Hannah spend quite a lot of time together — especially in recent weeks. Over the past month and a half, the two have been pictured together on Instagram getting ice cream, eating tacos, and even taking a road trip.

Jon even got to celebrate son Collin’s birthday with him and Hannah at his house. “Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!,” the proud dad wrote via Instagram on May 12, two days after the sextuplets’ b-day. At the same time though, Mady and Cara have said they don’t want anything to do with their father.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told People magazine in August 2016. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.” At least Jon still has Hannah in his life!