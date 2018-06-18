Jimmy Wopo Dead – Second Rapper Gunned Down On Same Day XXXTentacion Killed

On the heels of XXXTentacion’s murder, fellow rapper Jimmy Wopo has also tragically been gunned down on June 18. We’ve got more on his heartbreaking death.

It’s a very dark day in the rap world on June 18 as two rising stars have been gunned down in separate attacks. Talented Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was reportedly shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Hill District of the Pennsylvania city. The 21-year-old up and comer had just signed his first major record deal and was just signed by Grammy nominated music producer Sledgren to be his manager. Sled tweeted out “We just signed him I can’t stop crying,” upon hearing of Jimmy’s tragic murder. It occurred on the same day that 20-year-old Miami rapper XXXTentacion was gunned down in a possible robbery attempt outside a south Florida motorcycle shop.

Pittsburgh Police in a statement said they responded to a double shooting where two victims were struck as they sat inside their car around 4:22pm EST. Police described it as an “isolated incident” and that both men were rushed to the hospital where Wopo succumbed from critical injuries. His friend remains in stable condition with gunshot wounds. Like Wopo, XXXTentacion had been sitting inside his BMW outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach Florida when he was shot.