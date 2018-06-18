JAY-Z may have just admitted why he and Beyonce decided to skip Kimye’s 2014 wedding on the couple’s new track ‘FRIENDS,’ and it has to deal with JAY and Bey’s marriage problems!

JAY-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, not attending Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding in Italy was one of the most shocking moments of the year, especially because JAY-Z and Beyonce were seemingly BFFs with Kimye. Jay and Bey’s have never really addressed their absence — until now. On the track “FRIENDS” off JAY-Z and Beyonce’s joint album, Everything is Love, the rapper seems to imply why they didn’t attend. “I ain’t going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin,’” JAY-Z raps. “I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dyin’, n***a, I ain’t leavin’.”

Kanye, 41, has been extremely vocal about how he felt regarding JAY and Bey ditching his wedding. “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” he told Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club in May 2018. “I gotta state my truth.”

The Kimye wedding took place just weeks after the JAY-Z and Solange Knowles elevator incident after the 2014 Met Gala. Solange, Beyonce’s younger sister, infamously attacked the rapper while Bey looked on. JAY-Z has been open about his infidelity and how his behavior almost cost him his marriage. But JAY-Z and Beyonce have worked through their problems since then and are stronger than ever. “It’s my soulmate, the person I love,” JAY-Z told CNN’s Van Jones in Jan. 2018. “You can be in love with someone — you can love someone and if you haven’t experienced love, and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications, period.”