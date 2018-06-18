We’re used to seeing the Victoria’s Secret model with long, flowing locks, but now, she’s rocking a short bob! See her hair makeover below!

Irina Shayk, 32, is one of the most famous models in the world, but we barely recognized her when she stepped out in Milan on June 17, during Men’s Fashion Week. She’s now rocking a super short bob and bangs! Her hair was wavy, and appeared to have that trendy “wet look” we’ve seen on stars like Kim Kardashian. This is a very dramatic hair makeover from the gorgeous long hairstyle she wore at the Sorry Angel premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 10. See the before and after pictures below.

Cutting your hair short for summer is a great idea! It’s cooler in every way — literally and figuratively. All you have to do is spray a product like the new Kenra Professional Sugar Beach Spray 7 on damp hair and air dry. This will give your hair texture, a sexy wave, and save you from heat damage! This particular product won’t make hair sticky or crunchy, and smells amazing! What are you waiting for? Bobs and lobs are a hot celeb trend for summer!

She posted her new look on her Instagram before heading to the fashion show. She was wearing a black blazer with no shirt, showing off her ample cleavage. She’s wearing barely ANY makeup and her skin is absolutely glowing! That photo has over 235,000 likes in just 19 hours! This new look is totally fashion forward and shows off her amazing skin and cheekbones. We love it!