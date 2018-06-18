NBA Draft 2018: How To Watch The Newest Basketball Stars Get Picked & More Vital Details

Now that the Finals are over, it’s time to pick the next round of basketball superstars. The NBA Draft is right around the corner, so get all the important details before it goes down.

The first round of the 2018 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 21. Lives will be changed in the span of a single night. The 2018 NBA Draft kicks off on June 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as the next round of would-be-basketball superstars await to hear their names get called. The Phoenix Suns lead the draft with the No. 1 pick, with the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks finishing out the Top 5. It all begins at 7:00 PM ET so fans better not miss it.

It can be watched online via ESPN. The Entertainment Sports Programming Network will broadcast every moment of the NBA Draft – and then some! They’ll also broadcast the whole extravaganza online via their Watch ESPN portal online and on the ESPN App. CBS Sports HQ will bring a free stream of live coverage throughout the night, as well. For those who do not have a paid television subscription account, that may be a way to keep track of everything.

The predicted No. 1 draft pick won’t have to move that far. Unless the Phoenix Suns trade away their first-ever No. 1 draft for Kawhi Leonard or any of the players going into free agency, then the Suns will likely pick DeAndre Ayton. The 19-year-old superstar played for the University of Arizona, averaging 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. At 19, he’s also 7’1 and 241 pounds. With that body, many mock drafts have him as the overall top pick.

Luka Doncic from Real Madrid’s basketball team is also a top contender, as are Jaren Jackson Jr. from Michigan State, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Texas’s Mohamed Bamba, and Michael Porter Jr. from Missouri, Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr, Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Oklahoma’s Trae Young, according to the Boston Globe.

Trust the process…again? The Philadelphia 76ers have the most draft picks this year, with six. They pick twice in the first round. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, through trades and deals, have no picks this year. Funny enough, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a Top 10 pick, as they got the Brooklyn Nets’ No 8 pick. With many expecting LeBron James to exercise the player option on his contract and opt out so he can go to a different team, it’ll be interesting to see who the Cavs pick.

Here’s the full order for the first round (courtesy of CBS Sports)

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks

Orlando Magic

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)

Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs

Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

Utah Jazz

Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)

Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)