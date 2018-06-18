Halsey’s Top 20 Sexiest Looks — Major Cleavage, Thigh-High Slits & More

Halsey is one of the sexiest celebs today, and at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, she looked red hot in a one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. See her hottest fashion moments below!

Halsey, 23, looked stunning at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were taped on June 16 and air on June 18. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder Julien MacDonald dress that highlighted her toned abs and long, lean legs. She finished off the look with 18 karat gold and diamond earrings, as well as diamond rings by Lorraine Schwartz. She looked so pretty with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and a bold red lip.

Halsey always stuns while making a statement on the carpet. She has a bunch of really cool tattoos, and always finds the most unique dresses to show off her ink. She’s not afraid to take a risk — whether with color, with texture, or with a DARING slit. Risking wardrobe malfunctions, Halsey knows how to pose like a pro. She wore a gorgeous black gown at the amfAR Gala in New York in March (pics below) and took the stage in a glittering, totally sheer Julien MacDonald gown that left little to the imagination. Stunning! You never know what to expect when Halsey hits the carpet, and that’s part of the fun!

Halsey has worn a belt as a top, a jumpsuit with a neckline to her belly button, shimmering ball gowns, short shorts, and so many more amazing style moments. Click through the gallery attached above to see her 20 sexiest red carpet looks!