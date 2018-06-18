Farrah Abraham Gets Slammed After She Shades Tommy Lee’s Son For Posting Knockout Pic

Fans are coming hard for Farrah Abraham for dissing Tommy Lee’s son for posting a pic of how he knocked out his dad. We’ve got the shade calling the recently arrested reality star a hypocrite.

Considering former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was just arrested for allegedly assaulting someone at the Beverly Hills Hotel, she really shouldn’t be dissing anyone over violence. The 27-year-old couldn’t help herself when Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s son Brandon posted a Father’s Day pic of his dad allegedly after he knocked the 54-year-old out during a fight last March. In the since deleted pic, the 28-year-old model showed his dad seemingly unconscious and wrote “Look a little sleepy there Tommy,” in the caption. Farrah them commented that Brandon needed to “Have some self control,” which is rich considering her recent battery arrest. Fans immediately began calling her out as a hypocrite.

“Please tell me this is a joke? Didn’t you just get arrested? for what one what sees as a lack of self control?! LOL sit down girl!” user @beck_vonfrecks wrote. @lisanjosh23 responded, “Really? This coming from the girl who attacked someone at a hotel?” User @minneapplemom snarked, “Oh you’re the poster child for self control,” while @chrlatte laughed, “AHAHAHAHAHA Farrah Abraham giving parenting advice lol.” User @ryankinsnana wrote, “Your sooooo irrelevant. Clean up your own trashy backyard before you start giving advice. Your more pathetic than this sad drama. Your deeply disturbed and extremely lonely. Just shut up.”

Farrah was arrested on June 13 and charged with battery after allegedly drunkenly assaulted a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel following an altercation with other guests. She has since proclaimed her innocence, but fans were not about to let her forget that she has no business commenting on other people’s issues when she has plenty of her own to sort out. Inserting herself into Tommy and Brandon’s online war of words on Father’s Day was a big mistake.

Tommy wrote an emotional post on June 17 about how fatherhood is tough and how he tried to instill values his own dad had given him of treasuring family and possessions to his own sons. He went on to accuse them essentially of being spoiled brats thanks to mom Pamela Anderson’s “enabling” them.

Brandon fired back by reposting his dad’s message and writing, “Remember what happened last time you said this sh*t? 🤔 night night 😴,” referring to the March fight when he punched his dad. He added, “You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me. Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f**k are you? Just move on dude… WE ALL HAVE. ✌🏼or I’ll put you right back to f**kin sleep.” Brutal!