Chrissy Teigen Pumps Breastmilk For Baby Son In Beautiful Pic As John Legend Calls Her ‘Awesome’

Although it was Father’s Day, John Legend paid tribute to his ‘awesome’ wife Chrissy Teigen as she pumped milk en route to dinner. Sporting gorgeous makeup & a fancy dress, Chrissy proved moms really can do it all!

Even on Father’s Day, John Legend, 39, couldn’t help gushing over his wife-of-five-years, Chrissy Teigen, 32. Taking to Instagram on June 17, the singer posted a sweet tribute to Chrissy, who’s also the mother of their two kids: 2-year-old Luna and weeks-old Miles Stephens. In the pic, Chrissy is all dressed up for their special dinner date while pumping breastmilk for baby Miles in the car before heading inside the restaurant. The model is beaming as she throws up a peace sign, and John is smiling sitting next to her.

“I know it’s Father’s Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome,” John captioned the sweet photo. “She’s taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty,” Aw! “Absolutely love this!! 😍,” one fan commented on the image. Another said, “I love how real you guys are! She shows a side [of] herself that famous people don’t show, love it! Cheers!” But John wasn’t the only one praising his partner on his special day. Chrissy honored her hubby in the cutest ways via social media, thanking him for being a “mighty good man.”

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me,” Chrissy captioned a pic of John holding Miles and sitting next to Luna on their couch. “My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

Earlier in the day, before Chrissy and John celebrated with a romantic dinner, the family had a Father’s Day brunch together, where John posed for an adorable pic with baby Miles. Their afternoon also consisted of a delicious-looking Father’s Day cake, which Luna helped herself to. The gold heart-shaped cake treat had, “Happy Father’s Day, John!” written on it along with two tiny hand prints. Clearly John had a memorable Father’s Day filled with lots of love and many treats!

John and Chrissy welcomed Miles just last month, and already they can’t imagine their lives without him! “Everybody is good, Luna is good, Miles is good. Chrissy is good, everybody is good,” John gushed to HollywoodLife.com at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on June 11. “We are having fun! Our little brood!”