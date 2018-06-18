Chris Pratt, 38, Goes On Cute Picnic Date With Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28 — Hot New Couple?

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were seen having a great time on June 17 when they got together for an adorable picnic date in Santa Barbara. Are they headed for a long-term romance?

Does Chris Pratt have a new lady love in his life? It sure looked like it this past Father’s Day when he was seen laughing it up on what appeared to be a picnic date in Santa Barbara, CA with Katherine Schwarzenegger! Chris’ daytime outing with the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 17 was quite unexpected but in pics obtained by TMZ, they looked pretty adorable together and seemed to have great rapport! The date started when 38-year-old Chris picked Katherine up at her home and drove them up the coast to a park. They chatted it up while eating and drinking and looked like they were lightheartedly getting to know each other.

Chris’ date with Katherine is the first time we’ve seen him spending quality time with a woman since his split from Anna Faris back in Dec. If he is indeed starting a new relationship with Katherine, it will be a different dynamic for him since she’s not involved in the entertainment industry. Despite having famous parents, Katherine works as an interior designer and a lifestyle blogger so she’s most likely not looking for a spotlight.

Regardless of their status, Chris and Katherine definitely seemed to be happy around each other and it’s good to see Chris having a good time after his sad divorce. In addition to his dating life, Chris has been making headlines for his acting career. He stars in the highly-anticipated new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which has excited many fans. It’s already gotten rave reviews from early screenings and is sure to be on its way to the top of the box office.