Not all heroes wear capes. Chadwick Boseman won the Best Hero Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but gave his award to James Shaw Jr., the hero who stopped a crazed gunman at Waffle House and saved lives. Watch!

Of course Black Panther won choice hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18! But who knew that Chadwick Boseman, the man who plays him, was just as kind and cool in real life? Chadwick thanked Black Panther fans for being awesome, and for making being the superhero so special. Chadwick, though, wanted to take the time to honor his own hero — James Shaw Jr. James was at the awards show as a guest, but had no idea that anything like this was going to happen!

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life. I just want to acknowledge a real hero,” Chadwick said, pulling James onstage as the audience clapped, cheered, and got on their feet. He thrust his golden popcorn award into James’ hands and said, “Tis is going to live at your house. God bless you.” Chills! This was at just the start of the show; we can’t wait to see how amazing it has to get to top this powerful moment.

James, 29, made national headlines when he selflessly stopped a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House in April. James was injured in the incident, and saved countless lives thanks to his bravery. On top of that , he started a GoFundMe page for the families of the victims of the shooting, raising nearly a quarter of a million dollars. He’s a good man and, yes, an even bigger hero than Black Panther!