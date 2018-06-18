‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Cast Revealed: See Photos Of The New Houseguests

TV News
It wouldn’t be summer without ‘Big Brother!’ The cast for season 20 was revealed on June 18. Check out the photos of the brand-new houseguests!

There will be 16 new houseguests joining the cast of Big Brother for its milestone 20th season. The summer reality show will debut with a two-night premiere event on June 27 and June 28 on CBS. Julie Chen will be back as the host of the show.

The houseguests will be spending this summer competing for the grand prize of $500,000. This season’s cast includes a pro football player, a lifeguard, a Vegas entertainer, a fitness model, and more. Check out the cast’s bios below and see their pictures in our gallery above.

Steve Arienta (pronounced Ar-ee-in-tah) (40)
Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.
Current City: Wanaque, N.J.
Occupation: Former undercover cop

Sam Bledsoe (27)
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Occupation: Welder

Haleigh Broucher (pronounced Hay-Lee) (21)
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College student

Kaycee Clark (30)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Tempe, Ariz.
Occupation: Pro football player

Tyler Crispen (23)
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, S.C.
Occupation: Lifeguard

Bayleigh Dayton (pronounced Bay-Lee) (25)
Hometown: Lees Summit, Mont.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Flight attendant

Kaitlyn Herman (24)
Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.
Current City: Encino, Calif.
Occupation: Life coach

Winston Hines (28)
Hometown: Somerset, Ky.
Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.
Occupation: Medical sales rep

Angie “Rockstar” Lantry (34; turns 35 on 6/22)
Hometown: Columbia, Md.
Current City: Columbia, Md.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

JC Monduix (28)
Hometown: Miami, Fla. via Spain
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional dancer

Brett Robinson (25)
Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.
Current City: Charlestown, Mass.
Occupation: Cyber security engineer

Angela Rummans (26)
Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.
Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness model

Scottie Salton (26)
Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Shipping manager

Rachel Swindler (29; turns 30 on 7/15)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (23)
Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.
Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.
Occupation: Day trader