‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Ashley I. & Jared Haibon Engaged After Just Months Of Dating

Well, that was fast! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged! Jared popped the question to Ashley on June 17 while in Mexico for ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 5!

Bachelor Nation fans, get ready for another wedding! Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon, 29, are heading down the aisle, PEOPLE has confirmed. Jared got down on one knee and proposed to Ashley on June 17 while they were in Mexico for the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, where the couple first met three years ago. Ashley was wearing a pretty yellow dress when Jared proposed on the beach.

Ashley and Jared only recently went public with their relationship. They revealed to the world that they had fallen in love on an episode of her show, The Story of Us, in May 2018. They started dating in March 2018 after Ashley split from her Bachelor Winter Games beau Kevin Wendt. Ashley’s relationship with Kevin made Jared realize that he had more than just friendly feelings for her! “I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we’re still going to be friends,” he said on The Story of Us. “Like, it just didn’t feel over.”

Ashley has always been open about her feelings for Jared. She pined for him on Bachelor In Paradise season 2. When it became evident that a relationship wasn’t going to happen, Ashley and Jared settled for being just friends. It was all about the timing for Jared and Ashley. Now they’re happy, in love, and engaged!

HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY that Jared and Ashley were already talking marriage, even though they’ve only been dating a few months. “It’s been such a rollercoaster for Ashley and Jared so now that they’re finally together neither of them are holding back,” an insider told us. Will Jared and Ashley get married on Bachelor In Paradise? It would only be fitting since that’s where they’re roller coaster relationship began! Congratulations, Jared and Ashley!