This is the most dangerous audition we’ve ever seen. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 19 episode of ‘AGT’ featuring Annaliese Nock’s jaw-dropping act. The judges watch in shock as the wooden box she gets inside EXPLODES!

Get ready for the most explosive America’s Got Talent audition you have ever seen. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 19 episode, female daredevil Annaliese Nock leaves the judges speechless. Annaliese brings the judges outside and puts on a helmet, protective gear, and steps inside a wooden coffin for her audition in front of the judges. The judges look on in awe, not exactly sure what she’s going to do. Howie Mandel notices that Annaliese’s father looks worried as his daughter prepares for her act. Annaliese is soon NAILED into the coffin, so there’s no way for her to get out.

Her assistant steps away and counts down. Heidi Klum clutches Simon Cowell’s arm and hides behind him. After the countdown is over, nothing happens. Everyone is a little confused, but then there’s a huge boom. The coffin — with Annaliese inside — explodes into a million little pieces. WTF?! The judges and the audience scream in shock. Holy moly! What about Annaliese?! The exclusive clip ends before we see what happened to Annaliese. She survives the audition (clearly), but talk about a cliffhanger!

Being a daredevil runs in the family for Annaliese. She’s the daughter of Bello Nock, who’s known as the “World’s Greatest Comic Daredevil.” He also auditioned last season! Annaliese currently holds the Guinness World Records title for most somersaults in one minute while in the Wheel of Death. Risking her life is part of the job. Back in 2013, Annaliese fractured two ribs and bruised her back after falling from a high wire, according to WLOX. America’s Got Talent season 13 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.