Tiny Shades T.I. With Father’s Day Message That Doesn’t Mention Him After Booty-Slap Clip

After that already-infamous clip surfaced of T.I. slapping a woman’s butt, Tiny took to social media to wish dads everywhere a happy Father’s Day. However, she didn’t mention Tip! Check them out!

It’s Father’s Day! It’s a time to celebrate the dads in our life! However, one very famous pops is feeling the cold shoulder! After a clip surfaced of T.I., 37, giving a mystery woman (who fans believe is actress Asia’h Epperson) a slap on the booty, his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, decided to celebrate the holiday by sending some sweet messages to the dads. But they didn’t make any mention of Tip! First, she shared the most precious photo of their 2-year-old daughter Heiress along with this caption: “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads.” Absolutely not mention to T.I.

Then, she took to Instagram to honor her own father with a sweet throwback pic. “One of my favorite pictures of my Favorite Guy & I.. Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad I coulda ever wished for!” she captioned the moment. “He’s the man responsible for molding me into who I am musically & morally today!! Thankful for every day,year I got to spend with him. May he Rest In Heaven!!” Again not a word on the father of her children.

As we previously reported, the green room clip was captured at his concert in Indiana on Friday night, June 15. In the video, a covert fan captured a mystery woman walk across the room to Tip, where he smacked her on the rear and wrapped his arms around her! Not a great look!