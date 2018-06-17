Celebs In See-Through Swimsuits: Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham & More

Oh la la! Summer is practically here and the bathing suits are coming out! However, some celebs, like Kourtney Kardashian and Amber Rose, don’t mind leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy see-through suit! See all the pics!

What’s better than photos of your favorite actor or movie star frolicking in a swimsuit? Practically nothing, right!? However, we tend to think that celebs putting their insane figures on display in see-through swimsuits might be just a little bit better! Why? It’s a such a risque, confident look! That is, if you can pull it off! And we tend to think Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was born to rock this look! The eldest sibling from the famous family blew us away when she wore a black see-through suit with silver stars covering all those NSFW spots last year! So hot! But we’re just getting started!

Ashley Graham, 30, also knows how make jaws drop in a swimsuit that showcases her totally unbelievable curves as she lounged by the pool! Is it getting hot in here?! We also loved it when BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, both 20, pulled on some mesh bathing suits for an especially sexy sesh! Double the steamy fun!

And because the KarJenner clan all tend to adopt a sizzling new trend, Ky’s older just Khloe Kardashian, 33, just had to get in on the see-through swimsuit look as well — and we are oh so grateful! Tristan Thompson‘s better half seriously blew us away when she posted a photo of herself posing in a black sheer suit that effortlessly put her gorgeous bod on display! Of course, the swimsuit has the word “good” across the chest in order to keep her nipples covered! And let’s not forget when Amber Rose turned heads in a bright yellow bikini that DID tease her nipples! Keep those see-through bathing suit pics coming, ladies!