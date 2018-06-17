Post Malone knows how to make an entrance! See him get choke-slammed by WWE star The Undertaker before kicking off his June 16 concert in Texas!

Post Malone, 22, made a grand entrance at his Austin, Texas show. The rapper kicked off the concert on June 16 by playing a video obtained by TMZ that showed him bumping into professional wrestler The Undertaker, real name Mark William Calaway. However, the 53-year-old WWE star disapproved of being touched by Malone, so he then choke-slammed him! Don’t worry, the clip was clearly all in good fun and the singer even brought The Undertaker out later, along with 21 Savage, for a performance of their hit song “Rockstar.”

This isn’t the only celebrities to wrestle in a strange place this week. On June 16, YouTube stars Logan Paul, 23, and KSI, 24, got into a bit of a brawl during a new conference outside the L.A. Coliseum. The fight broke out when Paul got super close to the rapper while he was speaking, and snatched a blonde wig off his head.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, then got physical when Paul tried to grab at the bandana he was wearing around his forehead. KSI then pushed the actor, and people onstage had to intervene and separate the two men.

Of course, this exchange was likely also not entirely seriously. The two guys were at the presser to promote an upcoming boxing match between them at Manchester Arena on Aug. 25. Their younger brothers, Jake Paul and Deji, both 21, were also at the event, and are listed as the undercard at the late summer boxing match. I guess the new trend is celebs fighting? Not sure I get the point of all these physical altercations, but hey, whatever gets people’s attention.