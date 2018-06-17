Pete Davidson & Ex Cazzie David Were Reportedly ‘On A Break’ When He Started Dating Ariana Grande

Gear up ‘Friends’ fans because Pete Davidson wasn’t fully broken up with his ex when he met Ariana Grande. A new report is claiming the ‘SNL’ star and Cazzie David were ‘on a break.’

By now, you’re probably well aware of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s whirlwind romance turned engagement. But as we piece together the short timeline, new reports keep coming out that clarify the statuses of their past relationships with Mac Miller and Cazzie David which both ended last month. Now, a source has told TMZ that Pete and Cazzie weren’t completely broken up when he and Ari began dating, but were instead “on a break.” Cue gasps from Friends fans everywhere.

Yeah, we know how that sounds, but don’t worry. Yes,”Grandson” (what a fantastic ship name, BTW) are totally smitten with each other, which is amazing and great and wonderful, but David isn’t harboring any hard feelings toward her recent ex and his newfound love. TMZ was also told that Cazzie, who is the daughter of comedian Larry David, isn’t dwelling on the drama or the timelines of the two relationships.

After the report came out though, some fans couldn’t help but make the obvious Friends reference. Twitter user @frychiknsoldier shared a gif of David Schwimmer‘s character Ross yelling “We were on a break!” at Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). “Lol at pete Davidson and cazzie david. Life imitating art,” the social media user captioned the moving image.

Lol at pete Davidson and cazzie david. Life imitating art https://t.co/tZW2SFnWyP — The Thot-Mahal (@frychiknsolider) June 17, 2018

As for the newly engaged lovebirds, well, they’re having a great time together and that’s what matters. On June 15, the Saturday Night Live cast member took to his Instagram account to show off a black and white photo of his and his fiancée’s hands clasped together. The image also gave a clear look at the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s enormous engagement ring. Pete captioned the picture, “u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that.” Ugh, these two are so cute.