Nikki Bella Slams Haters — My Issues With John Cena Aren’t ‘Fake’ & She Clarifies Status

Nikki Bella just took to Instagram Live to explain what’s really going on between her and her ex John Cena! Get all the latest details right here!

Convinced that John Cena, 41, and Nikki Bella‘s, 34, relationship is on the mend? Well, a certain someone has a newsflash for you! Nikki just took to Instagram Live to explain that, at least at the moment, she and John are just “good friends.” She also added that she and her ex are “are going through a very hard time.” It looks like this relationship isn’t as “rekindled” as we’ve been hearing!

In the stream, she also took aim at her critics who have been decrying their breakup as a bunch of “fake” drama in order to drive interest. To all the people sending her hateful messages on social media, Nikki said that their issues are real and not some media ploy. Although they are apparently not back together, the lines of communication between John and Nikki are definitely open. On June 14, the former couple were spotted getting dinner together in San Diego. However, photos from the night show the couple looking distant and pretty sullen while dining together.

This new update from Nikki arrives just weeks after the couple reportedly got back together. The Total Bellas star told TMZ that they are “working on their relationship.” Other outlets also reported that they had reunited and it was going well. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.” Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.