Nia Jax’s Ready To Fight ‘The Baddest Woman On The Planet’ Ronda Rousey At WWE’s ‘MITB’

Ronda Rousey challenges Nia Jax for the Raw women’s title at ‘Money In The Bank,’ but as the champ EXCLUSIVELY tells us, victory will make Nia ‘legitimately’ the baddest woman in the WWE! Plus, their fellow Superstars weigh in on the fight!

In the second WWE match of her career, Ronda Rousey will take on Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s championship at Money In The Bank on June 17. This match was Nia’s idea – as she challenged Ronda during WWE’s portion of NBCUniversal’s Upfront event on May 14. Since then, Nia has developed a rather mean streak in and out of the ring, as if she has something to prove. Well, she does. “When I challenged her, I knew she was the baddest woman on the planet,” Nia EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, and I am the Women’s champ. So for me to be considered legitimate, I got to face the baddest woman on the planet! I want to make sure that people know that I am the true champion.”

It’s like what Ric Flair would always say – “In order to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.” Speaking of the “Nature Boy,” his daughter, Charlotte Flair, had some advice for Ronda now that “Rowdy” has traded the UFC octagon for a WWE ring. “You know,” Charlotte EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “people care about Ronda and her demeanor as a total badass. So, I told her that while this is obviously a different world than the UFC, be who you are. Because, that is what got you to the dance.”

“With WWE,” Charlotte tells HollywoodLife.com, “it is all about characters and the emotional connection that you have with that talent. So, [Ronda] has already proven herself as an athlete. She just has to stay true to what brought Ronda Rousey to the dance and that is her confidant, bad-ass demeanor. That is just something she has to stay with and don’t change for anyone. Just be you!”

The question of “who is the baddest woman on the planet” will be answered at WWE’s Money In The Bank, but who is next in line to challenge for the Raw Women’s title? It might be the woman Nia beat to win the belt, Alexa Bliss. When asked about what a fight between her and Ronda would be like, the “Goddess of the WWE” thinks she might have a secret edge that would ensure victory.

Which brand do YOU think will bring home the next Ms. (or Mrs.) #MITB: 🔴or 🔵? pic.twitter.com/f5tge0qOmZ — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2018

“Well Nia has my title but if Ronda wins at Money in The Bank,” she says when EXCLUSIVELY talking with HollywoodLife.com. “Well, I think I would have a little bit of an advantage because I don’t know if you have seen… I have some extra bendy arms so, who knows if that armbar would really work on me! You know what I am saying! [laughs]” Alexa did use her double (triple?) jointed arm trick recently against Sasha Banks at Great Balls Of Fire in 2017. Will it bring her victory when and if she takes on Ronda? Will this supposed fight be for the title or for pride?

Fans will have to tune into Money In The Bank on June 17 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT to find out!