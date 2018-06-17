Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Officially Move To LA — See Hint Implying Tristan Isn’t Joining

Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat on June 17 to prove she’s back in Los Angeles with baby True by posting a sweet photo of ‘Welcome Home’ balloons from Kylie Jenner. What about Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to Snapchat on June 17 to confirm she’s back in Los Angeles with baby True Thompson after a long stay in Cleveland by showing off a pic of some sweet “welcome home” gifts from Kylie Jenner, 20, and niece, Stormi Webster, . The photo includes many pink and white balloons along with a big adorable teddy bear. Some of the balloons have messages written on them and it includes a big hint that Tristan Thompson, 27, may not be joining the mother-daughter duo. “Welcome home Khloe and True,” one of the balloons read. “Stormi and Kylie, We love you,” another read. The fact that Tristan’s name is not included on the balloons is a pretty clear indication that he’s not making the move to L.A. with his gf and daughter which definitely causes more speculation about the current status of his relationship with Khloe.

Although there have been previous reports that Tristan was going to join Khloe and True back to the city of angels, Kylie’s gifts make us believe plans have either changed or there is just some bad blood between him and Khloe’s family. Ever since the highly-publicized cheating scandal, some of Khloe’s family members have spoken publicly about their disapproval for what Tristan allegedly did so we’re sure there’s some friction still going on there.

Apart from the move, Khloe and Tristan have seemed to be trying to make things work in the past couple of months. They’ve been seen on outings numerous times and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even showed up to multiple Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games to support Tristan. As new parents to baby True, it’s good to see them spending time together despite the hardships so regardless of their living situation, we hope they continue to experience happy times.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if Khloe or Tristan choose to share whether or not they’ve chosen to live together. Until then, we hope Khloe and True are enjoying their new home and spending time with their family!