Hailey Baldwin Is Already ‘Crazy’ About Justin Bieber Again Despite Trying To Keep Things Casual

We’re learning that Hailey Baldwin is totally on board for her newfound romance with Justin Bieber after their super-public makeout sesh! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Are you loving those new photos and videos of Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, making out in a park in New York City as much as us?! Well, thanks to our sources, we’re learning how the stunning bombshell is feeling after all those images got out! “Hailey is genuinely surprised that things have moved to the next level again with Justin, she really thought she was over him romantically and that they could be just friends,” an insider close to Hailey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, within hours of hanging out with Justin she found herself falling for him once again, despite telling herself there was no way she would.”

“There’s just something about Justin that draws Hailey to him, and when she’s with him all she wants to do is kiss him, and hold him, she can’t help herself!” they added. “Hailey is telling everyone that it’s nothing serious between them, and that they’re just keeping it light and fun, but there’s no hiding the fact that she’s already crazy about Justin again.” OMG!

However, not everyone is so thrilled about Hailey and JB rekindling their romance! “Some of Hailey’s family is pretty conservative and they love that Justin and Hailey are spending time together,” a source close to the Baldwins EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, they are worried about things working out this time around. Justin can be unpredictable and even though he really seems to be reformed lately, Hailey’s parents would hate to see things end poorly between them. Hailey really loves Justin so it would hurt to see him break her heart. Everyone in Hailey’s family is watching closely hoping Justin does the right thing by her.” And so are we!