Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton’s Bday & Draws Heart Over His Face — See Pics Of Sweet Date

Aw! Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to show off her love for Blake Shelton during his birthday weekend on June 16 by posting two adorable pics of the couple looking incredibly happy together!

Gwen Stefani, 48, happily took to Instagram on June 16 to post two adorable pics that showed her having a great time with beau Blake Shelton, 41, while celebrating his birthday weekend. In one pic, Gwen and Blake’s smiling faces can be seen up close and Gwen even included a white heart drawn around them to represent her love. In the second pic, a smiling Blake is the only one who can be seen. “B day weekend has begun !!@blakeshelton,” Gwen captioned the snapshot. Although Blake’s actual birthday is not until June 18, it was great to see them taking in the festivities early.

It’s no surprise that these two celebrated Blake’s birthday together since they often enjoy being close to each other. Let’s face it, they always seem inseparable and we think it’s absolutely precious. Whether they’re hanging out as a family with Gwen’s three sons or on a date night alone as a couple, they always appear to be thrilled about what they’re doing. We can’t think of a better duo to represent true love in the best way!

In addition to Blake’s birthday, Gwen is most likely celebrating Father’s Day on June 17 with her sons and their dad, Gavin Rossdale, 52. Although Blake doesn’t have any children of his own, his relationship with Gwen and Gavin’s sons has been so great that the boys are reportedly planning on giving him gifts for the special day. He’s been like a second father figure to them, often taking them out to do fun things such as fishing, and they all seem to adore each other.

We just love the loving bond Gwen and Blake have and it’s wonderful to see them sharing families together. Will there be wedding bells or more children in the future? Only time will tell but we would definitely support them all the way if they decided to take the next steps!