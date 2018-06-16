Tiffany Haddish Slays In Silver Gown On The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish has arrived! The MTV Movie & TV Awards host showed up on the red carpet rocking a stunning silver gown. She looks gorgeous! See her incredible look here!

Tiffany Haddish, 38, isn’t taking her hosting duties lightly. The Girls Trip star arrived on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a silver gown which featured a thigh-high slit and tulle train. We’re in love! The show’s host styled her hair into a sleek ponytail. She kept the makeup minimal with a nude lip and black eyeliner. She looked so beautiful!

Since she’s hosting the awards show, this likely won’t be the only outfit she wears throughout the night. It’s customary for hosts to do costume changes throughout the event, but we’ll have to wait until the show airs on Monday, June 19 to see which ensembles she went for.

However, there’s one look we’re hoping she pulls out of her closet. Haddish owns a $4000 white Alexander McQueen gown that she keeps going back to for major events. Last November, the Keanu actress became the first black female comedian to host Saturday Night Live. She started the show in the McQueen dress, which she previously wore to the premiere of Girls Trip, explaining that the price tag warrants multiple wears.

“I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This a Alexander McQueen, OK?” she said in her monologue. In March, she then wore the gown again, this time while presenting an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards. Hey, if that dress is worthy of being worn to the Oscars, it better also make an appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.