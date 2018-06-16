‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal — Details On The Ceremony

Scottt McCreery finally married Gabi Dugal after six years of dating! Find out everything you need to know about the romantic ceremony right here!

Aww! True love totally exists in 2018. American Idol alumnus Scotty McCreery finally tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, Gabi Dugal. And if you thought it couldn’t get more romantic than that, the ceremony went down in the mountains of North Carolina on Jun. 16. Gabi wore an absolutely stunning gown by fashion designer Morilee for the big day. Meanwhile, Scotty wore a stylish suit complete with a bow tie! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.

“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays,” Scotty told People. “I support her dreams and she supports mine.” Awww! Clearly these 2 are meant to be together! As for the couple’s first dance at their wedding reception, they chose Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” according to the mag. Also, those in attendance were treated to some spicy Cajun food at the party, which we’re convinced was Gabi’s call, considering her Louisiana upbringing! As for the color scheme, she opted for gold, black and white.

“I kept it very classic,” Dugal said of the decor. “I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.” Awww! What a romantic place to say “I do”!

“That’s kind of our spot now,” Scotty told us EXCLUSIVELY when discussing the place they got engaged in Sept. of last year. “It’s like a 30 minute hike [up the mountain] and I probably got us up there in five minutes or so. My heart was racing. We got up there and I tried to just play it cool and I wasn’t, I’m sure. We were probably there 15, 20 minutes before I finally went and got the ring out of the book bag and dropped down to a knee. I was nervous but hey, luckily she said yes.” Congrats, you two!