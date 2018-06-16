Pete Davidson Gushes Over His Engagement To Ariana Grande: It’s ‘Better Than A Dream’

Pete Davidson sweetly took to Instagram on June 15 to post a cozy black and white photo of fiancee Ariana Grande sitting on his lap along with a caption that expressed his strong feelings about their quick engagement. Check out his blissful message here!

Pete Davidson, 24, took to Instagram on June 15 to post an adorable black and white photo that shows his hands clasped together with fiancee Ariana Grande‘s along with their legs as she cozily sits in his lap and yes, her huge diamond engagement ring is on full display. “u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that,”Pete lovingly captioned the pic, proving that yes, he is absolutely head over heels for Ariana and is thrilled about their commitment! Although neither Pete or Ariana have officially confirmed their upcoming nuptials, we’d say this post is pretty close.

The lovebirds have seemed to get it on rather quickly since Pete proposed only weeks after they started dating but neither is backing down and we have to admit we love the fact that they’re smitten with each other! Shortly after they made headlines for dating, both Pete and Ariana started posting numerous pics, videos and comments to and about each other all over social media so we think it’s safe to say they are in love and wanna shout it from the rooftops!

In addition to showing serious PDA in the form of posts, Pete stepped it up a notch when he shockingly got two Ariana-inspired tattoos. The Saturday Night Live funny man seemed happy to show off his desire for Ariana in the form of permanent ink and although many online trolls criticized him for the bold move, we can’t help but admire his bravery and leap of faith all in the name of young love!

Despite Pete’s enthusiasm, there’s no word yet on exactly when he plans on walking down the aisle with his new lady love but they are reportedly taking their time and just enjoying being engaged. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out to see how things progress from here!