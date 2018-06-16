Pamela Anderson, 50, Shows Off Her Sexy Curves In White Satin Dress & Tight Sweater — See Pic

Pamela Anderson flaunted her famous curves in a white satin dress while out to dinner, and she, of course, looked incredible. See the stunning look here!

Pamela Anderson, 50, has always been a sex symbol, and it’s easy to see why. The actress was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on June 15, and she looked impeccable. The former Baywatch star donned a flowing white satin dress, which she cinched in at the waist with a matching, tight cardigan.

While Pamela looked drop dead gorgeous, she’s definitely not dead. Fans were worried that the Playboy Playmate had passed away after a death hoax was spread online earlier this year. The site that spread the fabricated obituary was ABCNews-us.com, which is in no way affiliated with ABC News. The post was taken down shortly after publication, but not quickly enough for it to gain traction online.

The phony site released the following statement, via Snopes.com: “At 8:00 am on March 12, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to ‘a medical request’ at the Los Angeles home of Anderson. She had apparently collapsed in a bathroom. Firefighters attended to Anderson on the scene before transporting her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was admitted with complications attributed to Hepatitis C. According to Chief Coroner Jonathan Lucas M.D., during the course of her treatment Anderson developed pneumonia and died at 10:04 this morning after going into cardiac arrest.”

The site was made to look like the real ABC News, so we can understand why some fans were deceived into believing the hoax. But clearly this was very much a lie, seeing as how Pamela is alive and well. Keep living your best life, Pamela!