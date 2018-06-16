Olivia Munn Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Olivia Munn’s Instagram has been on pure fire recently! Check out all of her latest, sexiest pics she’s shared on social media!

New week, new Instagram Queen! And considering the fact that her Instagram has been particularly smoldering of late, Olivia Munn is our clear choice to take the throne. While she always treats her fans to the sexiest, behind-the-scenes content on her Instagram, this week has been a particular standout. Check out all of her sexy Instagram pics she’s taken in the past seven days and beyond with our Instagram Queen gallery above!

Recently, Olivia somehow managed to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction while out and about with her besties. On Jun. 15, Olivia share a photo of herself and a friend group catching some sun at a picnic while they were all dressed in bikinis. Olivia happened to be wearing a daring one-piece with an enormous plunge along with some cute daisy dukes. While everyone was posing, the Newsroom actress almost suffered a nip slip. Thankfully, the crisis was averted!

Olivia also had to set the record straight when it came to a rumor that she had caused a rift with her ex Aaron Rodgers and his family. In talking about the wild accusation to Andy Cohen about it, Olivia said, “Um, I will say, that it’s interesting. I met one brother, who was on The Bachelorette, [Jordan Rodgers, 29]. I was friendly with Jordan and I met the parents only a couple of times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for eight months before we started dating.” She added, “I remember my last day on The Newsroom, when I was filming The Newsroom, I spend the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have a honest conversation with his parents – we just kind of bullet pointed stuff – and they had a really nice conversation.”