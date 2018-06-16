Katherine Langford Stuns In An Elegant Black Dress At MTV Movie & TV Awards — See Pic

Katherine Langford stunned on the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a gorgeous black dress! Check out a pic of her chic outfit!

Fashion at its finest! Katherine Langford arrived on the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards and she turned some heads with her elegant and demure black dress. In addition to her scintillating gown, Katherine accessorized with a tulle bow and a belt. And while so many stars have stunned on the red carpet for the event tonight, Katherine’s dress is up with there with some of the best outfits of the night! Seriously, we love this classy ensemble. Check out a full length pic of her dress below!

Recently, Katherine said goodbye to her character Hannah in a very emotional Instagram post. “Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you,” she wrote about wrapping the last season of 13 Reasons. “As most of you know 13 Reasons Why was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thank you to Netflix… the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special.”

Previously, Selena Gomez tweeted out her support when Katherine was nominated for a Golden Globe for her stellar work on 13 Reasons Why. Posting a pic of herself and Katherine, Selena captioned the photo, “AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!”

