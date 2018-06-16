Celebs Slamming Trump For Separating Children From Parents At The Border: Chrissy Teigen & More

As Americans are learning about the thousands of children getting separated from their parents at the southern border, celebs are stepping up to voice their disapproval of this policy and President Donald Trump himself!

As many as 1,995 children have been pulled from their parents’ arms this year when they arrived at the U.S.’s southern border seeking help, according to NPR. This horrifying new policy has shocked and appalled Americans far and wide. It’s also prompted tons of celebrities to decry President Donald Trump, 72, and this shocking treatment of Central Americans seeking refuge. “The family separation policy that Trump has weaponized is Un-American and inhumane,” Alyssa Milano wrote.

“He’s going to take children- even babies – away from their parents who won’t know where they are or when or if they’ll see them again,” Mia Farrow wrote, referring to Trump. “The children will remain incarcerated until he gets his wall. Shocking that this cruelest and most damaging of policies is happening here.” Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on the troubling situation with this comment: “1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act).”

Chrissy Teigen also responded, posting a photo of a crying child at the border on the cover of the New York Daily News. “This little girl is the same age as my daughter. luna is the happiest thing. the funniest girl. and she is absolutely terrified to look around and realize she is too far away from us, even for seconds. the fear she would feel here fills me with rage and sadness.”

But that was hardly the end of the reactions from Hollywood! Jim Carrey also waded into the debate with another of his paintings. In it, he depicts Attorney General Jeff Sessions standing at the gates to the camps children are being housed in with a voice bubble stating, “Welcome to ICE’s re-purposed Wal-Mart! Truth, decency and American honor sold at bargain basement prices!” The acclaimed actor captioned the painting by writing: ““Give us your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…and we will lock their children in cages with tin-foil blankets. And scar them for life! You know: The American Dream!” Let’s hope all these words lead to action on the part of lawmakers.