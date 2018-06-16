Blue Ivy’s Steals The Show At Beyonce’s Concert — Watch Her Throw Up The Roc Like Dad, JAY-Z

Blue Ivy has, once again, proved to the world that she’s an icon. Beyonce’s daughter caught fans’ attention at her mom’s concert by throwing up her dad’s iconic Roc sign. Watch the moment here!

Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, are raising a legend. While attending her parent’s OTR II Tour stop in London on June 15, Blue Ivy gave us the best moment from the entire night. The 6-year-old was filmed watching the performance while throwing up the Roc, aka making the diamond hand signal her father made famous. Icons raising icons. The footage was posted on Twitter by user @emclarks_n, who said what we were all thinking: “Blue Ivy was the true star of the show last night in London.”

It’s not really surprising that Blue stole the show. She’s been making headlines basically her entire life for doing adorable, sassy, and/or hilarious things. Just last month, Bey and Jay’s eldest child scolded her grandmother, Tina Knowles for breaking a rule. In the funny Instagram video, Knowles attempted to film herself in a Parisian theater. “I’m in Paris, France and I’m at the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet,” she told her Instagram followers. “Walking ballet is so cool.”

But when her granddaughter realized what she was doing, she felt the need to speak up. “You’re not supposed to take videos, grandma,” Blue Ivy told Knowles. “You’re not supposed to.” She was totally right, but Knowles kept filming anyways. TBH, if Blue Ivy ever told me what I could and couldn’t do… I’d listen.

Blue Ivy was the true star of the show last night in London 😂 pic.twitter.com/UTy7LBU4Ew — Emily (@emclarks_n) June 16, 2018

But even if Knowles won’t follow the child’s directions, she doesn’t hesitate to give Blue a bit of knowledge. When HollywoodLife spoke with the businesswoman at Variety’s Power of Women event in 2017, she revealed the advice she gives to her daughter and her granddaughter. “I tell them all the time to whom much is given, much is required,” she told us at the time.