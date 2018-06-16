OMG! Beyonce and JAY-Z just dropped a brand-new joint album and a clip promoting the first single ‘Apesh*t’! Take a look right here!

The surprises just keep coming from the Carters! JAY-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, decided to gift fans a brand-new joint album titled Everything Is Love as well as teasing a music video for the record’s first single “Apesh*t”! The insanely exciting news arrives from Bey’s own Instagram where she dropped the music video clip without warning! Afterward, she shared what appears to be the cover art for the joint album. It features an African American woman combing a man’s hair while standing in front of the Mona Lisa in Paris’ Louvre.

Likewise, Bey and JAY strike epic poses in front of the famous painting in the video while wearing amazing purple and light-green suits. The clip also features someone with dreads sporting angel wings, as well as dancers moving in unison on the iconic staircase in front of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, a world-famous sculpture. Standing by the statue are the couple decked out in white and looking amazing! As always, this pair went big! As for the single, it’s a club-ready anthem featuring loads of attitude and snark that’s sure to get people moving on the dance floor this summer!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

Also, Bey and Jay announced the surprise album to fans while performing in London on the On The Run II tour! So fans can definitely expect to hear new music when they hit the stage in Amsterdam on June 19, their next tour date! The entire album is available to stream on Tidal now! And if you’re not a member, fans can take a listen to a brief clip of each track!