Travis Barker Suffering From ‘Blood Clots’ & Blink-182 Postpones Vegas Residency — Is He OK?

Get well soon, Travis Barker! The drummer is suffering from blood clots, so Blink-182 has decided to postpone their concerts while Travis’ situation is ‘being closely monitored.’ Will he be able to perform again soon?

Blink-182 released a statement announcing that their Las Vegas residency has been cancelled for the time being while drummer Travis Barker, 42, recovers from blood clots. “Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is being closely monitored. Due to this situation it is with great regret that the Blink-182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled. New dates will be posted on the band’s website shortly. If you are not able to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Travis also had something to say to the fans: “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can.” The band kicked off their residency at the Palms Hotel and Casino in May 2018. This is the second artist in one week who has had to postpone concerts. Barry Manilow, 74, was forced to cancel his Las Vegas shows after being hospitalized with a bronchial infection.

Travis was seriously injured in a terrifying plane crash that killed four people in 2008. He spent four months in burn centers and underwent over 25 surgeries. He wrote about horrifying plane crash and his recovery in a memoir titled Can I Say. Travis has since returned to music full time. He has since released a number of albums, including ones with Blink-182 and the group Transplants. Sending good vibes to Travis while he recovers!