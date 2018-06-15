Tiny & T.I. Fighting Again? He Explains ‘Why Men Don’t Marry’ & Mentions ‘His Side Pieces’

Is there trouble in paradise for T.I. and Tiny? The rapper took to Instagram to explain marriage does not always equal happiness and love. Is he talking about his own? Read the rest of his message here!

After overcoming his alleged affair with Bernice Burgos, T.I. and Tiny were able to repair their marriage. However, it appears they’ve hit a rough patch. On June 15, the “Live Your Life” rapper posted a concerning Instagram message about why men don’t marry. “What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if it all goes wrong– their family,” the post read, which appears to be an excerpt from a book. But, T.I. didn’t stop there he also further explained himself in the caption.

“Just found some info out there from @nay6ah60d_neal I thought I’d share… and mind you, I DIDN’T WRITE THIS, A WOMAN DID… but I do agree to a degree. I’ve heard & seen this a million times over. Note to women: Happiness needs no validation… The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (side pieces) and fit into society’s standards,” T.I. wrote. “THATS NOT LOVE!!! That’s how you end up stuck with someone YOU THOUGHT YOU WANTED!!!! No matter what… Whatever you do… Do what you do to make YOU HAPPY!!!” Tip added.

Like expected, the rapper’s words rubbed some of his fans the wrong way. “Okay! But marriage is STILL a great thing with the RIGHT person and HARD WORK! Agreed?” one user suggested. Surprisingly, Tip responded with, “Certainly…agreed. So is the Bible but people still use it as a manipulation tactic. There are so many perspectives to consider on the subject.”

While it’s unclear as to what this means for his relationship, we’re hoping everything is okay especially since Tiny has a lot planned for Father’s Day this weekend. “Tiny had a huge surprise party planned for Tip for Father’s Day, but she cancelled it because things with them are a little rocky at the moment. She decided ti was best not to have a whole hang of people over, so instead it’s just going to be them and the kids celebrating together, more low key,” a source close to Tiny explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Together, Tiny and T.I. share two sons King, 13, and Major, 10, as well as their daughter Heiress, 2.