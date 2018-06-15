Rose McGowan To Sit Down With Jake Tapper For In-Depth Interview About #MeToo At OZY Fest

HollywoodLife is excited to exclusively announce that Rose McGowan will be sitting down with Jake Tapper for an eye-opening, tell-all interview at New York’s OZY Fest!

Rose McGowan has been a triumphant leader in taking down Hollywood’s hidden sexual predators and embracing the #MeToo movement. HollywoodLife.com is excited to exclusively announce that Rose will be interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper about her #MeToo experience and how she’s kept up the momentum at the 2018 OZY Fest in New York. A consistent and inspiring advocate for women, Rose has been the subject of E!’s series Citizen Rose, where viewers get to see the ins and outs of her day to day. By attending OZY Fest, viewers will witness a serious and groundbreaking conversation between Jake and Rose. Jake has also been a champion of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, as well, sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault men and women have endured since the campaigns began in the fall of 2017.

The CNN anchor and former Charmed star join an impressive line up of speakers and musical performers at OZY Fest, which will take place at the Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on July 21st and 22nd. CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will also be interviewing fashion designers Christian Siriano and Isaac Mizrahi on the future of fashion and politics, HollywoodLife can exclusively confirm. Siriano, notably, refused to dress First Lady Melania Trump, so this is sure to be an incredible and fiery conversation! Alex Rodriguez, Chelsea Handler, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Laverne Cox and several other influential movers and shakers in Hollywood and beyond are set to make remarks at the event. Common, Young the Giant, and Group Love are also set to perform. Described by the New York Times as “part music festival, part TED talk, part food fair,” the 2018 OZY Fest will be a place of empowerment and storytelling. This year, the Fest seeks to present “an opportunity for us all to see beyond the moment, see beyond the headlines, and come on out together to see a broader, bigger world.” We think that’s just what this world could use more of!

To find out how to attend, and witness the electrifying conversation between Jake and Rose, visit OZY Fest and learn more!