Offset Kisses Cardi B’s Bare Baby Bump On Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’– See Pic

Cardi B and Offset graced the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ for the magazine’s July issue, and they literally look like hip hop royalty! See the incredible cover here!

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are goals! The iconic rapper couple have been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, and they look amazing. Wearing nothing but a black dress with an insanely long train, which opened to reveal her naked body, Cardi put her growing baby bump on full display. But, making the moment even more beautiful, Offset is pictured sweetly cradling and kissing her belly. He also looked quite dapper in an electric red velvet suit. And although we’re obsessing over the iconic moment, Cardi initially wasn’t too pleased. Unfortunately, before she and Rolling Stone shared the cover it mysteriously appeared online.

“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover! This cover is so special to me and means so much. Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and supposed to be in gray f*ck it. My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover!!!! Official release in July. You can’t ruined [sic] what’s for me,” Cardi captioned her Instagram post. This is why we love her!

These days, Cardi isn’t doing much besides getting ready for the birth of her baby. However, she and Offset are still going at it in the bedroom. “Cardi is getting really close to her due date, just a few more weeks and she’s going to pop. But, that hasn’t slowed down her sex life with Offset. They’re still have sex all the time– things with them are as hot as ever,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Well, after looking at their new cover we can see why! We can’t wait to meet her new baby!