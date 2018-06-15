North West Cheekily Sticks Tongue Out At Paps As She Shows Off Her Straight Hair Again — New Pic

It’s her birthday, and she can act however she wants to! North West trolled the paparazzi on June 15 in the most hilarious way possible. See the photo here!

Happy Birthday North West! The famous daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has officially turned 5, and we don’t know where the time has gone. While out celebrating with her parents and bff Ryan Romulus, North showed off her feisty personality by sticking her tongue out at the paparazzi. Atta girl! In addition to the funny moment, North also debuted a new hairstyle. While she’s usually known for her adorable curls, she switched things up by wearing her hair straight and down, just one day after she was photographed sporting a straightened high-ponytail. She’s definitely a little beauty icon in training!

Kim took to Instagram earlier today to gush over her little girl. “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagine. I can’t believe you’re so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together,” Kim captioned the post. “I love you so much girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!” Kim continued in reference to her son Saint West.

Being that North is basically a princess, she’s been celebrating her birthday for the past week! On June 4, North and her cousin Penelope Disick had a colorful unicorn-themed party with sounds by DJ Livia, Hollywood’s favorite 10-year-old disc jockey. So fitting, right?

And of course, North and P’s outfits were to die for. Both girls rocked rainbow colored robes with matching swimsuits for the outdoor bash. We can’t wait to see what else they have planned!