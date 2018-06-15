We have a mini-me situation! North West rocked a fun and cute ponytail in New York on June 14, and looked just like Ariana Grande! See pics of the ponytail twins below!

Is this the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen? North West literally borrowed Ariana Grande‘s go-to stylist, Chris Appleton, for a little glam session right before her 5th birthday! While out in New York, she showed off her sleek ponytail and straight hair! It was so adorable and she looked just like Ariana! North was out and about with her mom Kim Kardashian, who has also been known to rock a high ponytail (see pics here!). We love this sweet and sassy look on North!

Of course, Kim got her usual haters. Some “fans” on Twitter hated on the fact that North’s hair was straightened since she is so young, commenting that it was causing damage to her strands. Honestly, we know North and Kim usually embrace her natural curls, so straightening her hair one time, for a special occasion like her birthday, won’t harm her! Especially since it was done by a professional!

North had a little mini braid mohawk, and the rest of her hair was pulled into a tight, high ponytail. I think she looked super cute! North just celebrated her birthday with a joint party with cousin Penelope Disick. The theme was unicorns and the family went all out! The girls wore rainbow leotards and robes, and there were unicorn doughnuts, cakes, cookies, pretzels and more! Plus, there were actually unicorns (ok, maybe horses with rainbow horns) for the kids to ride. I’m official jealous of 5-year-olds.