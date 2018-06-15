North West Turns 5: See The Most Adorable Baby Pics Ever Of Kim & Kanye’s Oldest Daughter

Happy birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s oldest child officially turned 5 on June 15, and we can’t believe how much she’s grown! To celebrate her special day, see her cutest throwback pics!

Where has the time gone? North West turned five years old on June 15, and she has turned into SUCH a little lady over the past few years. Help us celebrate her big day by checking out the above photos of Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, adorable firstborn! Remember all the cute little tutus North used to wear when she was only a few years old? And that sweet head of hair she had when she was an infant? Seriously, these throwback pics are BEYOND precious!

But aside from growing bigger and taller, North had a very memorable past year. Perhaps the biggest change of all was when she became a two-time big sister after the birth of 4-month-old Chicago West. And while Kim admitted Nori struggled with welcoming a sibling when her brother Saint West, 2, was born, the reality star revealed that North is doing much better the second time around. “She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres, 60, back in April. Apparently one thing she’s starting to get the hang of is sharing!

“I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’” Kim said on Ellen’s talkshow. “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” Kim shared. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.” That’s definitely a sign that little Nori is growing up! Even cuter, North is apparently loving having a little sister.

“North is finally embracing her role as big sister after some initial acting out. North now has a cute nickname for Chicago — she calls her ‘my baby’ and she’s been helping with bottle feeding and changing her diapers,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in January. “It was a bit difficult at first for North to adjust to having a new sibling, but now she’s very bonded with Chicago.” Aw!

As usual, North and her cousin/BFF, Penelope Disick, 5, had a joint birthday party earlier this month, as Penelope’s b-day is also this summer, on July 8. The cuties celebrated with a unicorn-themed bash on June 3, and they even wore matching rainbow robes for the special occasion! Of course Kim documented the whole event on social media, and the girls were treated to floral table-scapes, fur chairs, and giant unicorn cakes!

Last year, P and Nori had a Moana-themed party, which was just as cute as it sounds! On her actual birthday though, the cutie and her family celebrated with a private bash at Ruby’s restaurant. “The Kardashians had the entire restaurant shut down for them after 4pm,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They came in with a big party of about 25 friends and family and everyone was really nice as they chowed down on burgers, fries, shakes, and cake.” We can’t wait to see how the Wests ring in North’s birthday THIS year!