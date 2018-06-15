Nicki Minaj new hit single ‘Bed’ is officially number one in so many countries! Check out her sexy outfit she wore to commemorate the moment here!

Nicki Minaj is back on top! Her recent collaboration with Ariana Grande, Bed, is not only number one in the US, it’s at the top of the charts in 24 countries throughout the world from Argentina to Uzbekistan. While celebrating this momentous achievement, she posted a picture to her Instagram of herself in what looks like the sportiest of bikinis. Along with the bikini that has “OMG” written all over it, Nicki accessorized by wearing a ton of diamond necklaces. Hey, with her being number one in so many places throughout the world, Nicki deserves to celebrate it!

Along with the photo, Nicki provided the caption: “#BED is now #1 in 24 countries including the US. Not on the RAP chart. On ALL GENRES. Thank you so much. Idk what else to say. 😥🤭 #Queen is the #1 PRE-ORDER Album. Thank you to my sister Ari & to all of you in every single one of these countries around the world. #RichSex still in the top 10. My sister Ari has 3 songs in the top 10. Blessings.” Take a look at the bikini pic below!

But that’s not the only sexy pic Nicki has gifted her fans with in the last few weeks. Recently, the 35-year-old rapper shared a cover photo for her upcoming album Queen and not only was she completely braless, she wore gorgeous diamond pasties! Along with the picture, Nicki provided the caption, “My greatest work to date. Thank you for your patience & love. Pre-Order next week w|my 2nd single 🎀🦄”.

We’ll keep you posted as Nicki posts more sexy pics to her Instagram. In the meantime, congrats, Nicki! We’re so proud that Bed has risen through the ranks to top the charts.